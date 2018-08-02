“Apple generally releases its ‘bad’ news late in the day, and its latest such announcement is particularly unfortunate: Effective October 1, it will stop paying publishers affiliate commissions for both apps and in-app purchases from its App Stores, a move that independent app reviewers believe will kill their sites,” Jeremy Horwitz writes for VentureBeat.

“At stake are 2.5 to 7 percent commissions on apps and in-app purchases, which Apple pays to publishers who convince customers to buy apps from the iOS and Mac App Stores,” Horwitz writes. “While these are relatively small fractions of Apple’s revenue, they are critical sources of income for independent sites that cover iOS and Mac applications.”

“A widely circulated editorial from independent app review site Touch Arcade said that the decision was a sign that ‘Apple does not want us to exist anymore’ and would kill the publication,” Horwitz writes. “Many publications have struggled in recent years with declining ad revenues, forcing cutbacks in everything from staffing to event and product coverage; for some sites, affiliate revenue has been the only guaranteed income keeping people employed.”

