“At stake are 2.5 to 7 percent commissions on apps and in-app purchases, which Apple pays to publishers who convince customers to buy apps from the iOS and Mac App Stores,” Horwitz writes. “While these are relatively small fractions of Apple’s revenue, they are critical sources of income for independent sites that cover iOS and Mac applications.”
“A widely circulated editorial from independent app review site Touch Arcade said that the decision was a sign that ‘Apple does not want us to exist anymore’ and would kill the publication,” Horwitz writes. “Many publications have struggled in recent years with declining ad revenues, forcing cutbacks in everything from staffing to event and product coverage; for some sites, affiliate revenue has been the only guaranteed income keeping people employed.”
MacDailyNews Take: Regardless, small publishers have been imperiled for many years now. This reminds us of when Apple began nixing Apple Store affiliates. That one cut deep. Well, this is yet another reminder to not put all of your eggs into one basket. Good luck to all of those affected.