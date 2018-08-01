“Apple CEO Tim Cook explained why the company is making a big push into original TV programming on Tuesday’s earnings call,” Michelle Castillo reports for CNBC. “‘The cord cutting in our view is only going to accelerate and probably accelerate at a much faster rate than is widely thought,’ Cook said in a call with analysts on Tuesday.”

“Apple noticed its Apple TV units and revenue grew by “very strong double digits” during this past quarter, Cook said,” Castillo reports. “It also saw more third-party providers use Apple TV as its go-to-market device for their services, at a rate of around 100 percent year-over-year according to Cook.”

“Last August, Apple said it wanted to spend about $1 billion acquiring 10 TV shows. Since then, it signed deals with Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television, and Sesame Workshop, among others,” Castillo reports. “‘We hired two highly-respected television executives last year and they have been here now for several months and have been working on a project that we’re not really ready to share all the details of it yet, but I couldn’t be more excited about what’s going on there,’ Cook said, potentially hinting at a rumored subscription content bundle. ‘And we’ve got great talent in the area that we’ve sourced from different places and feel really good about what we will eventually offer.'”

