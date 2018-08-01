“The Silicon Valley company on Tuesday announced a third consecutive quarter of record iPhone revenue as strong demand for its $999 iPhone X helped lift average iPhone selling prices 20% to $724 during the three months ended in June,” Mickle reports. “Just a day earlier, Samsung announced its smartphone profits cratered, as fewer buyers were willing to shell out the nearly $1,000 the South Korean company wanted for its flagship Galaxy S9 handset. Its average smartphone sold for about $220 in the most recent quarter.”
“Apple has navigated the slowing market by leaning on its premium brand, new features and exclusive operating system to command record prices,” Mickle reports. “But Samsung’s price increasing didn’t stick, as flagship Galaxy S9 sales slipped and unimpressed consumers turned to lower-priced devices from Android rivals.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: If it’s not an iPhone, it’s not an iPhone.
