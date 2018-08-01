“Apple Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co. entered the second decade of the smartphone era [that was created by Apple – MDN Ed.] by betting on super-high prices for their flagship products,” Tripp Mickle reports for The Wall Street Journal. “One year in, that strategy has energized Apple but sapped Samsung’s sales.”

“The Silicon Valley company on Tuesday announced a third consecutive quarter of record iPhone revenue as strong demand for its $999 iPhone X helped lift average iPhone selling prices 20% to $724 during the three months ended in June,” Mickle reports. “Just a day earlier, Samsung announced its smartphone profits cratered, as fewer buyers were willing to shell out the nearly $1,000 the South Korean company wanted for its flagship Galaxy S9 handset. Its average smartphone sold for about $220 in the most recent quarter.”

“Apple has navigated the slowing market by leaning on its premium brand, new features and exclusive operating system to command record prices,” Mickle reports. “But Samsung’s price increasing didn’t stick, as flagship Galaxy S9 sales slipped and unimpressed consumers turned to lower-priced devices from Android rivals.”

