“‘We are talking to hyperloop to have a line, hopefully, along Stevens Creek from Diridon Station to DeAnza College,’ Councilmember Barry Chang blurted out just before the postponement vote,” Meacham reports. “Mayor Darcy Paul said in an interview afterward with the Silicon Valley Business Journal that Chang’s hyperloop revelation surprised him. It came immediately after a cryptic comment of his own intended to hint at the secret without revealing it.”
“Business organization leaders as well Cupertino residents lined up during the public hearing to talk about the danger to the city’s economy if it raised taxes on the company that employs two-thirds of the city’s workforce,” Meacham reports. “‘Our region’s largest employers have choices where they can locate or relocate their employees,’ said Matt Mahood, president of the Silicon Valley Organization, the region’s largest chamber of commerce.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Common sense prevails, regardless of hyperloop dreams.
SEE ALSO:
Apple takes issue with Cupertino’s proposed employer tax grab – July 31, 2018
Apple could get hit with employer tax in Cupertino – May 21, 2018
Cupertino Barry Chang mayor: Apple ‘abuses us’ by not paying taxes – May 5, 2016
Amazon suspends construction in Seattle while the city considers a new per-employee tax – May 2, 2018
Apple again expands downtown Seattle engineering center – April 17, 2018
Apple rumored to be taking big piece of Seattle-area office market in expansion – August 12, 2016
Apple buys machine-learning startup Turi for $200 million – August 6, 2016
Apple quietly buys Seattle firm to expand cloud offerings – November 4, 2014