“Cupertino’s brief second flirtation with putting an Apple Inc.-targeted business tax on the November ballot to pay for transportation improvements died a quick and unanimous death Tuesday night,” Jody Meacham reports for Silicon Valley Business Journal.

“‘We are talking to hyperloop to have a line, hopefully, along Stevens Creek from Diridon Station to DeAnza College,’ Councilmember Barry Chang blurted out just before the postponement vote,” Meacham reports. “Mayor Darcy Paul said in an interview afterward with the Silicon Valley Business Journal that Chang’s hyperloop revelation surprised him. It came immediately after a cryptic comment of his own intended to hint at the secret without revealing it.”

“Business organization leaders as well Cupertino residents lined up during the public hearing to talk about the danger to the city’s economy if it raised taxes on the company that employs two-thirds of the city’s workforce,” Meacham reports. “‘Our region’s largest employers have choices where they can locate or relocate their employees,’ said Matt Mahood, president of the Silicon Valley Organization, the region’s largest chamber of commerce.”

