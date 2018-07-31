“Apple Inc. investors will be focused on revenue and gross margin forecasts, iPhone sales, and services growth when the company reports fiscal third-quarter results Tuesday afternoon,” Jeran Wittenstein and Catherine Larkin report for Bloomberg.

“Analysts are looking for sales of 41.3 million iPhone units in the quarter, along with an average selling price of $699, according to estimates compiled by Bloomberg News,” Wittenstein and Larkin report. “While Apple’s results always generate significant buzz, the roadmap to the U.S.’s first $1 trillion corporate valuation may also be at stake this quarter.”

Wittenstein and Larkin report, “Here’s what analysts are saying ahead of the results…”

