“Analysts are looking for sales of 41.3 million iPhone units in the quarter, along with an average selling price of $699, according to estimates compiled by Bloomberg News,” Wittenstein and Larkin report. “While Apple’s results always generate significant buzz, the roadmap to the U.S.’s first $1 trillion corporate valuation may also be at stake this quarter.”
Wittenstein and Larkin report, “Here’s what analysts are saying ahead of the results…”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: We’ll know for sure right around 1:30pm PDT / 4:30pm EDT. Check our homepage then for the results and then stay for our live notes from Apple’s confernee call shortly therafter (2pm PDT / 5pm EDT).
SEE ALSO:
The ingredients are in place for Apple to report an all-around solid Q318 – July 30, 2018
Apple’s Q318 earnings: Expect strong services revenue – July 30, 2018
Apple’s earnings: New all-time high coming? – July 30, 2018
Analyst: 2019 iPhone demand the real story in Apple’s Q318 earnings call – July 30, 2018