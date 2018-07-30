Apple reports fiscal Q3 results tomorrow (Tuesday, August 31) has some observers getting excited.

“Ken Berman, who is the founder and CEO of investment advice shop Gorilla Trades, and who is also a columnist with Kiplinger’s and Forbes, offers that Apple will beat big time, with perhaps $1 billion above the consensus $53 billion revenue estimate for the quarter, and perhaps 7 cents above the average $2.26 estimate,” Tiernan Ray reports for Barron’s. “His reasoning is there will be a ‘heavier mix of higher-priced iPhones, momentum on the iPad side of the business and strength in services.'”

“And Jun Zhang with Rosenblatt thinks that while the fiscal Q3 report is going to be merely in line with expectations, there’s prospect for upside in the outlook,” Ray reports. “‘We believe Apple will move production for its newest LCD model to mid-August, up from September,’ writes Zhang, ‘leading to Apple giving in-line or stronger than consensus guidance for FQ4 ($59.4 billion & $2.65).'”

