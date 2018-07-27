“Whether you’re a seasoned runner training for your race, or just getting started on your jogging journey, the Apple Watch can help get you there,” Vanessa Hand Orellana writes for CNET. “Though not a designated running watch, the Apple Watch is packed with features to help you log miles and keep you motivated while you run.”

“First things first: Make sure the Apple Watch knows who you are. This means gender, weight, height, age — basically, all the indicators that the watch needs to accurately measure distance and calories burned,” Orellana writes. “Another important part of the ‘getting to know you’ stage is calibrating the watch to your individual pace and stride to get a more accurate read of distance when you leave your phone behind or GPS isn’t reliable.”

“If you’re running dangerously low on juice, try activating Power Saving Mode before you start,” Orellana writes. “This is different than the Power Reserve option you get when you’re down to 10 percent, which basically turns off all features other than time. Power Saving Mode is a pre-emptive step that’ll help extend battery life while still retaining most of the basic tracking features.”

Much more in the full article – recommended – here.