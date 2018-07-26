“It looks like LG Display is going to be a key supplier of components for at least some of Apple’s upcoming iPhones,” Ashraf Eassa writes for The Motley Fool.

“LG Display, which generated roughly 22% of its revenue last quarter from selling mobile displays, is set to provide Apple with 20 million liquid crystal displays (LCD) and between 3 million and 4 million organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays, according to DigiTimes and Newspim,” Eassa writes. “The LCDs should be for Apple’s upcoming mainstream iPhone with a 6.1-inch display, which is expected to be the most popular of Apple’s upcoming iPhones, while the OLED displays are said to be for Apple’s highest-end iPhone with a 6.5-inch display. Moreover, LG Display is reportedly ‘likely to secure the majority of 6.5-inch OLED panel orders from Apple in 2019.'”

“If this report is accurate, this will be the first time that LG Display will supply more advanced OLED displays to the Mac Maker,” Eassa writes. “The fact that the Mac Maker thinks that LG Display’s technology is good enough to use in what will soon be its highest-end iPhone, seems like an important — and positive — development for LG Display’s mobile OLED screen efforts.”

