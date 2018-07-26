“How does the performance of the ‘Mid Level’ 2018 MacBook Pro 15 inch 2.6Ghz i7 6-core compare to the ‘Mid Level’ 2017 MacBook Pro 15 inch 2.9GHz i7 4-core?” Rob Art Morgan asks for Bare Feats.

“The performance of some apps (DaVinci Resolve, Premiere Pro, After Effects, PhotoZoom) improved after the ‘Thermal Patch’ from Apple was installed. Other apps ran slower (Final Cut Pro, Compressor). Some remained unchanged (Lightroom),” Morgan reports. “BEFORE the patch was released by Apple, we observed major thermal throttling with DaVinci Resolve’s processing of RED 4K video… [After the patch] the crazy oscillation of CPU frequency has been eliminated and it is now able to stabilize above the “mid-level” MacBook Pro i7’s 2.6GHz base frequency. We hope the same will be true of the 2.9GHz Core i9.”

“As stated at the beginning of this report we tested the ‘mid-level’ 2018 MacBook Pro 15 inch is because it was attainable immediately. So to be fair, we compared it to the ‘mid-level’ 2017 MacBook Pro 15 inch,” Morgan reports. “We do plan to test the Core i9 top model as soon as we get our hands on one.”

