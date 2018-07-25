“Analysts anticipate that new iPhones, due typically in September will act as revenue catalysts for STMicro,” Mawad reports. “Another Apple supplier, AMS AG, eased concerns about smartphone chip demand with a strong quarterly outlook, driving a rebound in semiconductor shares this week.”
“With a new CEO at the helm, STMicro is sticking to a strategy of diversifying customers from phone makers to car-makers and industrials to navigate demand swings,” Mawad reports. “STMicro had reported ‘weak demand’ in smartphone components up until around mid-May, but been predicting a strong improvement in the second half of the year.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s next wave of iPhones will be one for the history books!
Note: STMicro makes imaging and proximity sensors used in Apple’s iPhone models.
SEE ALSO:
Face ID sensor-maker AMS shrugs off second quarter loss with rise in new orders – July 24, 2018