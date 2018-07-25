“Many people have written about what lessons they learned from Steve Jobs or how he inspired them to dream bigger,” Neil C. Hughes writes for TNW. “But I wanted to hear it directly from someone with first-hand experience of what it was really like to have worked alongside the co-founder of Apple.”

“I recently interviewed Silicon Valley venture capitalist Guy Kawasaki on my podcast about entrepreneurship, startup life, and launching his tech career at Apple as the company’s ‘chief evangelist,’ marketing the original Macintosh computer,” Hughes writes. “Inevitably our conversation touched on Guy’s experiences working with Steve Jobs.”

“Without hesitation, Kawasaki advised that one of the biggest lessons he learned from Steve Jobs was that customers couldn’t tell you how to innovate,” Hughes writes. “Anyone who has endured a presentation about creativity and innovation will tell you that Henry Ford’s most famous adage of ‘If I had asked people what they wanted, they would have said faster horses’ is trotted out at some point. But maybe both Henry Ford and Steve Jobs had a valid point in highlighting that customers don’t know what they want.”

Read more in the full article here.