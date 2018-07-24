“Smartphones weren’t included in the levies on $34 billion of Chinese goods imposed on July 6, nor are they targeted in a second round worth $16 billion that is expected in August. They also haven’t been included in a third round of $200 billion in goods that the Trump administration identified earlier this month,” Mickle and Kubota report. “But now, President Donald Trump is threatening levies on a total of $500 billion in imports, which would cover just about everything China ships to the U.S., including iPhones, trade experts say.”
“China imports much less from the U.S.—about $130 billion in goods annually—which limits its options for tit-for-tat tariffs. But China could retaliate with higher duties and punitive actions against American companies,” Mickle and Kubota report. “Apple would be a likely target because of the iPhone’s 9% share of China’s smartphone market, according to Mr. Dollar and other trade experts.”
MacDailyNews Take: Hence insurance policies already in place:
• Apple launches $300 million China Clean Energy Fund – July 13, 2018
• Apple to spend $507 million to set up two more research centers, boost investment in in China – March 17, 2017
• Tim Cook back in Beijing, says Apple will further boost investment in China – August 16, 2016
• Apple invests $1 billion in Chinese ride-hailing service Didi Chuxing – May 12, 2016
• Apple expands renewable energy, new environmental initiatives in China – May 10, 2015
• Apple invests in China solar project – April 16, 2015
“China also has an interest in keeping the peace, given the number of jobs Apple provides. About 10,000 people in China are employed directly by Apple, the company said,” Mickle and Kubota report. “Indirectly, Apple says it accounts for three million jobs there through its supply chain, which includes contract manufacturer Foxconn Technology Co. It also says it provides work for 1.5 million app developers in China.”
MacDailyNews Take: We live in the era of overwrought hand-wringing.
