“Producer Bradley Olsen has finished the film, it has had its debut at the recent LACPUG meeting and is now available for download,” Wiggins writes.
“Off The Tracks is now available for purchase on Amazon [US$9.99 and also for rent for $2.99] in the US and UK as well as worldwide on VHX.tv,” Wiggins writes. “”
Read more – and discount code – in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: The official trailer:
SEE ALSO:
Off the Tracks: Documentary shows how Apple’s Final Cut Pro X is disrupting the post production industry – May 24, 2017
Apple’s Final Cut Pro X hits 2 million users milestone – April 26, 2017
Apple’s Final Cut Pro X product team return to the spotlight after 5 years – December 14, 2016
A week editing with Apple’s new MacBook Pros and Final Cut Pro X – November 21, 2016
Apple releases significant Final Cut Pro X update – October 27, 2016
PC Magazine reviews Apple Final Cut Pro X: Editors’ Choice – June 15, 2016
The BBC adopts Apple’s Final Cut Pro X – September 4, 2014
Happy 3rd Birthday, Final Cut Pro X – June 20, 2014
Pushing Apple’s new Mac Pro and Final Cut Pro X to the limit (with video) – March 21, 2014
The first 24 hours with Apple’s new Mac Pro and Final Cut Pro X 10.1 (with video) – December 20, 2013
Apple aims to win over video editors with new Final Cut Pro X marketing push – March 28, 2013
Ultimate Mac: Building the Final Cut Pro X dream machine – November 9, 2012
Final Cut Pro X gets significant update with new features and RED camera support – October 23, 2012
PC Magazine reviews Apple’s Final Cut Pro X 10.0.3: Editors’ Choice for high-end video editing – February 7, 2012
Apple significantly updates Final Cut Pro X – January 31, 2012
Editor Walter Murch is feeling better about Final Cut Pro X – November 8, 2011
Apple releases major Final Cut Pro X update; debuts free 30-day full version trial – September 20, 2011
Film editor: Apple’s Final Cut Pro X is flexible, powerful, incredibly innovative software – September 12, 2011
IT Enquirer reviews Apple’s Final Cut Pro X: Very much a professional’s tool – July 8, 2011
Former Avid employee on Final Cut Pro X: Only Apple seems capable of pushing boundaries – July 5, 2011
Why Apple built Final Cut Pro X – July 1, 2011
PC Magazine: Apple’s Final Cut Pro X makes serious leaps and bounds past its predecessor – June 30, 2011
Apple revolutionizes video editing with Final Cut Pro X – June 21, 2011