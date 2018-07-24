“If you’ve been reading FCP.co over the last year or so, you will be very familiar with Off the Tracks, the film about the birth of the new NLE from Apple,” Peter Wiggins writes for fcp.co. “The film has been released today and is available for immediate download. We have a discount code as well!”

“Producer Bradley Olsen has finished the film, it has had its debut at the recent LACPUG meeting and is now available for download,” Wiggins writes.

“Off The Tracks is now available for purchase on Amazon [US$9.99 and also for rent for $2.99] in the US and UK as well as worldwide on VHX.tv,” Wiggins writes. “”

