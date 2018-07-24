“The controversy over the 2018 MacBook Pro delivering less than its claimed base speed continues as ExtremeTech notes that Intel has long held the view that it’s ok for laptop manufacturers to deviate from stated CPU specs,” Ben Lovejoy writes for 9to5Mac.

“The furore began when a YouTube video showed that the maxed-out 2018 MacBook Pro didn’t seem capable of delivering the claimed performance of its 2.9GHz 6-core Core i9 processor. YouTuber Dave Lee found in Adobe Premiere tests that the MacBook Pro not only failed to apply Turbo Boost to achieve a high clock speed for a demanding task, it actually dropped the speed down as far as 2.2GHz – below the base level for the chip,” Lovejoy writes. “Re-running the test with the MacBook Pro in a freezer demonstrated that the problem was extremely aggressive thermal throttling.”

Lovejoy writes, “We ran our own test with Apple’s own Final Cut Pro X software, and were able to replicate the results: extremely aggressive throttling with 6 cores, making it actually slower than 4 cores, and a significant speed boost with the machine in the freezer.”

Read more in the full article here.

“These issues are not unique to Apple — and we said as much as in our initial coverage — but Apple’s Core i9 implementation appears particularly egregious,” Joel Hruska writes for ExtremeTech. “Based on test reports, the CPU often fails to maintain its base clock under load, dropping to 2.2GHz — well below the 2.9GHz minimum speed promised by Intel and by Apple’s own sales pages.”

“There’s nothing intrinsically wrong with CPUs or SoCs that dynamically adjust their clocks in response to operating conditions, and these efficiency improvements have dramatically improved battery life and burst performance in modern systems,” Hruska writes. “But there’s a difference between offering a flexible implementation that adjusts clock to ensure the best performance in all scenarios and stuffing a CPU into such a deleterious environment that it has to drop its base clock just to hold performance.”

“There are no valid excuses for this kind of product design. Forget the idea that Apple, Dell, HP or any other OEM can’t possibly know what kind of workloads their customers are going to run. The major OEMs know exactly what their high-end professional customers run because, when push comes to shove, there aren’t all that many high-end applications that compete at the top of the market. And furthermore, if these companies want to compete for high-end boutique dollars or workstation cash, they can damn well take their competition seriously enough to develop some benchmark and test applications. Apple is sitting on enough cash to buy Adobe outright. They can afford the cash it takes to develop and test hardware to ensure it doesn’t throttle…”

Read more in the full article here.