“We are already reviewing Apple’s new MacBook Pro model and the CPU performance, in particular, is not very good. Especially sustained workloads suffer from performance drops,” Andreas Osthoff writes for Notebookcheck. “We want to summarize the situation: Apple removes all consumption limitations and the temperature is the only limiting factor for the CPU performance. The new processors add two more cores, so there is a lot of heat at high clocks, which cannot be dissipated effectively by the cooling solution. The clock has to be reduced as a result, and we start to see massive fluctuations after a few seconds of load. The clock will rise as soon as there is some thermal headroom, which results in high temperatures and so on.”

“Almost every other laptop manufacturer limits the power consumption of the CPU after a while (usually 28 seconds), and we tried just that with the new MacBooks as well. We use the Windows tool Intel XTU (freeware), where you can adjust the short-term maximum consumption as well as the long-term figure. There is also a tool for macOS called Volta (7-day trial), but the settings are much more limited,” Osthoff writes. “You can only deactivate the Turbo Boost completely or adjust the TDP, for example. The latter, however, is limited to the official TDP specification like 45 Watts on the 15-inch model, for instance. This is not ideal, but will suffice for our tests. We saw that the processor behavior is almost identical in macOS and Windows 10, so the results apply for both operating systems.”

“Apple’s philosophy of removing all consumption limitations is clearly counterproductive for the current 2018 MacBook Pro systems. Even very short load periods of ~30 seconds result in massive clock fluctuations, which will affect the performance,” Osthoff writes. “We recommend the manual adjustment of the CPU consumption for both model, but the 15-inch MBP in particular. You still get the maximum Turbo Boost when a single core is stressed, and the performance is better and especially steadier under maximum load. We think Apple’s engineers should have figured this out and a simple software update would solve the issue, but we know that the manufacturer from Cupertino does not like to admit these things (also see keyboard problems).”

