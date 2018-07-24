“Almost every other laptop manufacturer limits the power consumption of the CPU after a while (usually 28 seconds), and we tried just that with the new MacBooks as well. We use the Windows tool Intel XTU (freeware), where you can adjust the short-term maximum consumption as well as the long-term figure. There is also a tool for macOS called Volta (7-day trial), but the settings are much more limited,” Osthoff writes. “You can only deactivate the Turbo Boost completely or adjust the TDP, for example. The latter, however, is limited to the official TDP specification like 45 Watts on the 15-inch model, for instance. This is not ideal, but will suffice for our tests. We saw that the processor behavior is almost identical in macOS and Windows 10, so the results apply for both operating systems.”
“Apple’s philosophy of removing all consumption limitations is clearly counterproductive for the current 2018 MacBook Pro systems. Even very short load periods of ~30 seconds result in massive clock fluctuations, which will affect the performance,” Osthoff writes. “We recommend the manual adjustment of the CPU consumption for both model, but the 15-inch MBP in particular. You still get the maximum Turbo Boost when a single core is stressed, and the performance is better and especially steadier under maximum load. We think Apple’s engineers should have figured this out and a simple software update would solve the issue, but we know that the manufacturer from Cupertino does not like to admit these things (also see keyboard problems).”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: We await Apple’s MacBook Pro software update with bated breath.
SEE ALSO:
MacBook Pro CPU throttling controversy continues as Intel says it’s okay – July 24, 2018
Engadget reviews Apple’s new MacBook Pro: Exactly what you’ve been waiting for – July 23, 2018
About that MacBook Pro Core i9 throttling claim – July 20, 2018
Mashable reviews Apple’s new 15-inch MacBook Pro: ‘An insanely powerful machine’ – July 19, 2018
MacBook Pro (mid 2018) throttling – July 19, 2018
Apple’s new 13-Inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar sports four full-speed thunderbolt 3 ports – July 19, 2018
TechCrunch reviews Apple’s new 15-inch MacBook Pro: ‘Extremely powerful machine; Apple’s not messing around here’ – July 18, 2018