“Until recently it seemed Apple has been entirely apathetic about its computer customers. While iPad and iPhone fans have seen nice updates churned out annually like clockwork, laptop and desktop fans have languished, often stuck with aging processors in outmoded and overpriced devices,” Cranz writes. “But between Mojave and this new MacBook Pro it feels like there’s change on the wind. Mojave is a gorgeous update to the operating system that could see macOS more productive than it’s been in ages, and this MacBook Pro is easily the fastest laptop available in its category.”
“This review is… focused on the 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, 16GB of RAM, and a 8th-gen 2.7GHz i7-8559U processor. Such a laptop starts at $2,300 with 256GB of SSD storage (the i5 version starts at $1,800). It goes up to $2,500 if you actually want some damn room on the SSD and spring for 512GB. That makes the 13-inch MacBook Pro one of the priciest damn laptops available right now. It’s also one of a very few 13-inch laptops with a Coffee Lake CPU inside,” Cranz writes. “This machine is so good the price almost feels worth it.”
Read more in the full review here.
MacDailyNews Take: Subtle digs from people spoiled by cheap Windows PC dogshit proce tags aside, another good review for Apple’s new 13-inch MacBook Pro.
The new 13-inch MacBook Pro is so tempting, we can barely bring ourselves wait to see what Apple does with the 12-inch MacBook (and, maybe, MacBook Air) before buying!
