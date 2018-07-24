“Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai Precision Industry) is offering extra bonuses in its bid to hire more workers for its plants in Zhengzhou, China, to manufacture the next-generation iPhones, according to the Economic Daily New,” Joseph Tsai reports for DigiTimes.

“Foxconn is offering one-off bonuses of up to CNY2,000 (US$295) for workers renewing their contracts, the paper said,” Tsai reports.

“The hiring campaign,” Tsai reports, “is expected to continue until November 2018.”

