“Foxconn is offering one-off bonuses of up to CNY2,000 (US$295) for workers renewing their contracts, the paper said,” Tsai reports.
“The hiring campaign,” Tsai reports, “is expected to continue until November 2018.”
MacDailyNews Take: The Mother of all Production Ramps!
