“Apple Inc. shares have been enjoying a higher valuation relative to the S&P 500 Index lately and that has everything to do with stock buybacks and little to do with its flagship iPhone,” Donna Fuscaldo reports for Invsetopedia.

“That’s according to BMO Capital, which raised its price target on the stock to $184 from $171,” Fuscaldo reports. “BMO Capital analyst Tim Long said the price target had to be lifted because of the capital returns program at Apple, which he characterized as ‘huge.’ At $184 a share, the analyst is below Apple’s closing price of $191.61 a share on Monday.”

“Thanks to President Donald Trump’s tax bill, companies including Apple received a boost as the corporate tax rate was cut to 21% from 35% and a tax break on bringing cash back in overseas was introduced,” Fuscaldo reports. “Apple said in May it would buy back $100 billion in shares and raise its dividend 16% to $0.73 per share. The company has $267.2 billion in cash as of the end of the March quarter.”

“Long’s concern is that the next models of iPhone, presumably this fall, won’t do much for the business, or the stock, as the average time mobile consumers take between upgrading their phones continues to stretch out,” Tiernan Ray reports for Barron’s.

We believe that the average iPhone replacement cycle was 3.2 years back at the end of CY2009 (only three models available, including 3G/3GS) before dropping to historical lows (2.2 years) five years later (CY2014) at the onset of the iPhone 6 cycle. Since then, the average replacement cycle has been hovering around the mid-two-year mark. We estimate that this rate is at 2.5 years but are concerned it could lengthen further without a compelling launch in September. Every 0.1-year change in replacement rate leads to 8 million units sold. — BMO Capital analyst Tim Long

MacDailyNews Take: Long is wrong. When the next-gen iPhone lineup hits, every iPhone with a Home button will look as antiquated as they already look and are to iPhone X users. This will prompt many more iPhone upgrades than Long expects. Losing the Home button and moving from staccato to quicksilver iOS will also help iPad sales to a lesser extent (because iPads are seen less in public settings, the impetus to upgrade will be less than iPhone).

