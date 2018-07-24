“Thankfully, it looks like it’s not a hardware problem because that would have been a total disaster,” Lendino reports. “A new OS update, called macOS High Sierra 10.13.6 Supplemental Update, addresses the problem in firmware.”
Lendino reports, “An Apple spokesperson got in touch with ExtremeTech with the following response to the issue: ‘Following extensive performance testing under numerous workloads, we’ve identified that there is a missing digital key in the firmware that impacts the thermal management system and could drive clock speeds down under heavy thermal loads on the new MacBook Pro. A bug fix is included in today’s macOS High Sierra 10.13.6 Supplemental Update and is recommended. We apologize to any customer who has experienced less than optimal performance on their new systems. Customers can expect the new 15-inch MacBook Pro to be up to 70% faster, and the 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar to be up to 2X faster, as shown in the performance results on our website.'”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Our breathing hath now returned to normal rhythm.
The macOS High Sierra 10.13.6 Supplemental Update (1.31 GB) improves the stability and reliability of MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (2018) computers and is recommended for all users. More info and download link here.
