“Apple Inc. confirmed that some new MacBook Pro computers didn’t perform as advertised under heavy workloads, responding to complaints from users,” Bloomberg reports. “The company unveiled a software fix for the high-end devices and apologized.”

“The problem is due to the laptop’s thermal management system, which throttles processing speeds to prevent overheating in some situations, the Cupertino, California-based company said,” Bloomberg reports. “‘Following extensive performance testing under numerous workloads, we’ve identified that there is a missing digital key in the firmware that impacts the thermal management system and could drive clock speeds down under heavy thermal loads on the new MacBook Pro,’ Apple said in a statement.”

“Apple apologized ‘to any customer who has experienced less than optimal performance on their new systems,'” Bloomberg reports. “Users will be able to install the software update via the Mac App Store and the fix will eventually make its way to all new MacBook Pros.”

