“The problem is due to the laptop’s thermal management system, which throttles processing speeds to prevent overheating in some situations, the Cupertino, California-based company said,” Bloomberg reports. “‘Following extensive performance testing under numerous workloads, we’ve identified that there is a missing digital key in the firmware that impacts the thermal management system and could drive clock speeds down under heavy thermal loads on the new MacBook Pro,’ Apple said in a statement.”
“Apple apologized ‘to any customer who has experienced less than optimal performance on their new systems,'” Bloomberg reports. “Users will be able to install the software update via the Mac App Store and the fix will eventually make its way to all new MacBook Pros.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: And, just like that, yet another tempest in a teapot goes poof!
