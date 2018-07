“Spam robocalls are getting more and more common,” MacMost reports. “They can be quite a nuisance.”

“Some of the methods that people use to deal with these, such as blocking and reporting, are ineffective because the caller ID is fake,” MacMost reports. “However, ignoring them, using custom ringtones, or using services from your mobile network can help alleviate the problem.”

How to deal with robocalls on your iPhone:

