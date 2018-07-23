“BOE, hardly a household name in the U.S., has advanced quickly in the display industry. It became the No. 1 supplier of large LCD screens last year, up from No. 5 in 2014, according to IHS Markit,” Kubota reports. “It is the only Chinese display company that supplies Apple, which is notoriously finicky in its demands for top-quality components.”
“Buying display screens from BOE, which is controlled by the Beijing city government and whose biggest shareholders are state-linked companies, could help Apple stay in China’s good graces—as long as BOE can meet Apple’s high bar for quality,” Kubota reports. “‘It would be seen favorably by Chinese policymakers if Apple puts a stamp of good quality for China’s own technology of suppliers,’ said Dan Wang, a technology analyst at Gavekal Dragonomics.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Anything that diversifies suppliers helping keep component prices down and innovation up along with making Apple even more valuable to China is obviously a smart tack to take.