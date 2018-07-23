“French site iGeneration claims to have details of the HomePod’s iOS 12-based beta, and it could address a laundry list of feature requests for Apple’s smart speaker,” Fingas writes. “Most notably, it would include native phone call support.”
“Instead of having to start the call on your iPhone and switch audio inputs, you could both place and receive calls through the HomePod,” Fingas writes. “Your smartphone would just supply the cellular connection. The beta reportedly addresses a relatively small but important demand: multiple timers.”
MacDailyNews Take: Both features would be fine additions. We’d actually use HomePods multiple timers while working in the kitchen as Siri is simply better and faster (better microphones and processors) on our HomePods than on our Apple Watches (which do all of our timing chores right now).