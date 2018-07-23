“While Apple was quiet about HomePod updates at WWDC, that doesn’t mean it’s twiddling its thumbs — its staff are privately testing pre-release software,” Jon Fingas writes for Engadget. “And now, we might now what that software entails.”

“French site iGeneration claims to have details of the HomePod’s iOS 12-based beta, and it could address a laundry list of feature requests for Apple’s smart speaker,” Fingas writes. “Most notably, it would include native phone call support.”

“Instead of having to start the call on your iPhone and switch audio inputs, you could both place and receive calls through the HomePod,” Fingas writes. “Your smartphone would just supply the cellular connection. The beta reportedly addresses a relatively small but important demand: multiple timers.”

