“President Trump has sharply criticised the European Union over the record €4.3 billion ($5.1bn) anti-trust fine levied [against Google] earlier this week,” Graeme Burton reports for V3. “The announcement of the findings had been due in June [but] was put back to prevent it from over-shadowing Trump’s state visit to Europe earlier this month.”

“In a tweet, Trump claimed that the fine was proof that the terms of trade between the EU and US were unfair: ‘I told you so! The European Union just slapped a Five Billion Dollar fine on one of our great companies, Google. They truly have taken advantage of the U.S., but not for long!'” Burton reports. “The case will almost certainly come up between President Trump and European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker in a meeting next week.”

I told you so! The European Union just slapped a Five Billion Dollar fine on one of our great companies, Google. They truly have taken advantage of the U.S., but not for long! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2018



