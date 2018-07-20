“The claims start with a video report from YouTuber, Dave Lee. He claims Apple throttles performance of the highest-end MacBook Pro chip to prevent the system over-heating,” Evans writes. “To support these claims, he shared tests he said showed that a Core i9 MacBook Pro 2018 actually took longer to render a video file in Adobe Premiere Pro than a Core i7-equipped 2017 MacBook Pro.”
“While Lee has gained attention with his claims, it seems possible they may be overblown. Not only does it seem possible Adobe has yet to upgrade Premiere to get best results from Apple’s new Macs, but even the Cinebench test Lee used to clock the speeds may be inaccurate,” Evans writes. “YouTuber, Jonathan Morrison is running his own series of tests on one of the latest MacBook Pros running a Core i9 chip. His tests show Final Cut Pro X delivers astonishingly better performance when running a series of relatively common pro workflows on one of the new Macs than you can expect when using Adobe Premiere Pro for the same tasks. That performance difference is immense, which suggests the performance limitations may not reflect Apple’s hardware, but the software chosen for the test.”
Much more in the full article – recommended – here.
MacDailyNews Take: Yup.
If you’re using Adobe Premiere, do yourself a favor: Switch to Final Cut Pro X.
Premiere is garbage. — MacDailyNews, July 19, 2018
SEE ALSO:
Mashable reviews Apple’s new 15-inch MacBook Pro: ‘An insanely powerful machine’ – July 19, 2018
MacBook Pro (mid 2018) throttling – July 19, 2018
Apple’s new 13-Inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar sports four full-speed thunderbolt 3 ports – July 19, 2018
TechCrunch reviews Apple’s new 15-inch MacBook Pro: ‘Extremely powerful machine; Apple’s not messing around here’ – July 18, 2018