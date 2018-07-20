“You won’t have missed the hysterical reporting around recent claims that Apple is throttling its all-new high-end MacBook Pro, but it seems possible these alarms are blaring a little too loudly,” Jonny Evans writes for Computerworld. “The claims are that Apple’s new high-end i9 MacBook Pro has been designed in such a way as to throttle processor speeds to be slower than the i7 in order to reduce the heat created when in use.”

“The claims start with a video report from YouTuber, Dave Lee. He claims Apple throttles performance of the highest-end MacBook Pro chip to prevent the system over-heating,” Evans writes. “To support these claims, he shared tests he said showed that a Core i9 MacBook Pro 2018 actually took longer to render a video file in Adobe Premiere Pro than a Core i7-equipped 2017 MacBook Pro.”

“While Lee has gained attention with his claims, it seems possible they may be overblown. Not only does it seem possible Adobe has yet to upgrade Premiere to get best results from Apple’s new Macs, but even the Cinebench test Lee used to clock the speeds may be inaccurate,” Evans writes. “YouTuber, Jonathan Morrison is running his own series of tests on one of the latest MacBook Pros running a Core i9 chip. His tests show Final Cut Pro X delivers astonishingly better performance when running a series of relatively common pro workflows on one of the new Macs than you can expect when using Adobe Premiere Pro for the same tasks. That performance difference is immense, which suggests the performance limitations may not reflect Apple’s hardware, but the software chosen for the test.”

Much more in the full article – recommended – here.