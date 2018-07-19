“Apple loaned us a 15-inch MacBook Pro, with an 8th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and 32GB of DDR4 RAM (top of the line for both), to try out for this review, and I’ve been using it pretty much exclusively since last Friday,” Pete Pachal writes for Mashable. “As a huge fan of the previous chiclet keyboard, I can say the third generation of Apple’s butterfly keyboard finally makes the design bearable to chiclet diehards, with slightly more cushioning so the wider keys don’t ‘slam’ as much when you type on them.”

“Other than the keyboard, there is absolutely no discernable physical difference between the current 15-inch MacBook Pro and the previous generation. Dimensions, screen resolution, and weight are identical,” Pachal writes. “Quite simply, this machine is a beast. The Core six-core i9 chip has a clock speed of 2.9GHz, with Turbo Boost up to 4.8GHz — the highest specs on any Mac laptop ever built. You can feel it in everyday tasks like web browsing and the productivity apps I mentioned before. Websites load insanely fast: Over a T1 internet connection with about 450Mbps download speed, the media-rich front pages of The New York Times, CNN, The Guardian, and Fox News all loaded in less than 2 seconds (sometimes less than one second).”



“Apps launch incredibly quickly, and running a dozen or more, including Photoshop and Lightroom, doesn’t even appear to slow things down (thank you, 32GB of RAM)… It’s clear the 2018 MacBook Pro has CPU power for days, and that power often translates directly into time savings,” Pachal writes. “As long as you’re not interested in Fortnite or other serious gaming experiences (and with an external GPU, that might still be possible), it’s an insanely powerful machine that bestows heretofore-unheard-of power to Mac users with demanding needs. ”

