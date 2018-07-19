“How does the 2018 MacBook Pro 15 inch compare to other Macs?” Rob Art Morgan writes for Bare Feats. “Will the 6-core CPU give it enough punch to compete? And what about the GPU?”

The contenders:

• 2017 iMac Pro 8-core = 3.2GHz 8-core Xeon, 32G RAM, Pro Vega 64 GPU

• 2018 MacBook Pro i9 6-core = 2.9GHz 6-Core i9, 32G RAM, Pro 560X GPU

• 2010 Mac Pro Xeon 12-core = 3.33GHz 12-core Xeon, 96G RAM, Vega Frontier GPU

• 2013 Mac Pro Xeon 8-core = 3.0GHz 8-core Xeon, 64G RAM, FirePro D700 GPUs

• 2018 MacBook Pro i7 6-core = 2.6GHz 6-core i7, 16G RAM, Pro 560X GPU

• 2013 Mac Pro Xeon 6-core = 3.5GHz 6-core Xeon, 32G RAM, FirePro D500 GPUs

• 2010 Mac Pro Xeon 6-core = 3.33GHz 6-core Xeon, 48G RAM, Radeon HD 7950 GPU

• 2017 iMac i7 4-core = 4.2GHz 4-core i7, 64G RAM, 64G RAM, Pro 580 GPU

• 2018 MacBook Pro i7 4-core = 2.7GHz 4-core i7, 16G RAM, Iris Plus 655 GPU

• 2017 MacBook Pro i7 4-core = 3.1GHz 4-core i7, 16G RAM, Pro 560 GPU

“The 2018 MacBook Pro 15 inch is a CPU crunch contender — at least when running brief benchmarks like Geekbench. Extended activity with CPU intensive pro apps have been reported to cause Thermal Throttling, nullifying Turbo Boost and even dropping below the standard clock rating. If that is a concern, you can use the Intel Power Gadget app to monitor the CPU clock frequency during your typical workflow,” Morgan writes. “The 2018 MacBook Pro’s 560X GPU, however, is not impressive. Consider budgeting for an eGPU box with a high-end GPU (like the AMD Radeon Vega series) if your GPU intensive applications flounder.”

