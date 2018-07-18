“But chipping yourself because you’re half-naked and don’t have a pocket for your wallet is very different from allowing your employer to chip you,” Clapperton writes. “So, how did we get here?”
“Coplin, who heads a consultancy called the Envisioners, says there are real benefits for both employer and employee — if we can only get over our squeamishness,” Clapperton writes. “‘If it adds value, I’m all for it,’ he says. ‘Today we look at people doing it and it feels a bit weird, but in reality, there is something inevitable about it.'”
Much more in the full article – recommended – here.
MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote last July:
Like it or not, it’s the next logical step. At first, it’ll even be optional. Welcome to a Brave New World. We’re surprised it hasn’t come sooner.
SEE ALSO:
Why thousands of Swedes are injecting themselves with microchips – June 25, 2018
You WILL get microchipped – eventually – August 10, 2017
Wisconsin tech company to start microchipping their workers – July 24, 2017