“The change appears to have happened sometime this week,” Fingas reports. “Only one item was listed under the category, the August Doorbell Cam.”
“It’s not clear what hurdles have prevented HomeKit support,” Fingas reports. “One possibility is the heavy encryption Apple demands since while the platform now supports both software and hardware for that task, it could be that August and Ring have had trouble minimizing lag.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: It couldn;t have anything to do with Apple’s HomeKit security screwup, could it?
