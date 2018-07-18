“Apple has quietly removed the entire ‘Doorbell’ category from its roster of current and future HomeKit accessories, suggesting that once-promised upgrades by August and Ring are at least in purgatory,” Roger Fingas reports for AppleInsider.

“The change appears to have happened sometime this week,” Fingas reports. “Only one item was listed under the category, the August Doorbell Cam.”

“It’s not clear what hurdles have prevented HomeKit support,” Fingas reports. “One possibility is the heavy encryption Apple demands since while the platform now supports both software and hardware for that task, it could be that August and Ring have had trouble minimizing lag.”

