“Apple’s 15-inch Retina MacBook Pro has come a long way since the first Retina models were unveiled in 2012,” Stephen Silver writes for AppleInsider.

“While the Retina Display made its overall debut on the iPhone 4 in 2010, it made its first appearance on a MacBook with the Retina MacBook Pro line that was introduced in 2012,” Silver writes. “The 2012 version offered 2880-by-1800 resolution at 220 pixels per inch, along with around 300 nits brightness. The new version starts at 2880-by-1800 native resolution at 220 pixels per inch and 500 nits brightness. The new version, meanwhile, offers TrueTone technology, which was not available in any previous model.”

“TrueTone technology is an Apple innovation which maintains the white balance of the display the same in appearance to the user, regardless of the ambient light around the screen,” Silver writes. “The system works by using the four-channel sensors to detect the ambient light that can affect the perception of the display.”

