“Apple’s newly granted patent covers their invention relating to a high-precision stylus (Apple Pencil) operable with a touch screen,” Purcher reports. “This is one of the most extensive patents on the Apple Pencil.”
“Apple notes in one part of their patent that ‘the user input system embodiments described herein can operate with reduced latency over conventional stylus input systems.’ This is one of the advantages of Apple Pencil,” Purcher reports. “Apple’s granted patent 10,025,404 was originally filed in Q3 2016 and published today by the US Patent and Trademark Office.”
MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully, these patent will serve to protect against Apple Pencil knockoffs.