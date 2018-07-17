“The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office officially published a series of 40 newly granted patents for Apple Inc. today,” Jack Purcher reports for Patently Apple. “In this particular report we cover two major patents relating to Apple Pencil, a high-precision stylus that is one of the very best on the market today that offers reduced latency over conventional stylus input systems.”

“Apple’s newly granted patent covers their invention relating to a high-precision stylus (Apple Pencil) operable with a touch screen,” Purcher reports. “This is one of the most extensive patents on the Apple Pencil.”

“Apple notes in one part of their patent that ‘the user input system embodiments described herein can operate with reduced latency over conventional stylus input systems.’ This is one of the advantages of Apple Pencil,” Purcher reports. “Apple’s granted patent 10,025,404 was originally filed in Q3 2016 and published today by the US Patent and Trademark Office.”

