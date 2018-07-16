“I’ve been writing about pro Mac users for a while, and every so often, someone takes issue with my definition of what a pro user is,” David Gewirtz writes for ZDNet. “So, in this article, I’m going to draw the distinction between pro users and what I’m going to call high-end pros… When I say ‘pro’ in the context of hardware choices, I’m not just referring to someone who uses technology for work. What I really mean is someone who needs to push the capabilities of technology to get his or her job done.”

“As of July 2018, there are three Macs that I consider suitable for high-end pros,” Gewirtz writes. “Each of these machines is defined as such by allowing 32GB of RAM or more, and four cores or more.”

• The 2017 iMac Pro: This bad boy is at the top of the Mac food chain.

• The mid-2017 iMac: Right now, these beasts are still running the last-generation Kaby Lake Intel processors. Given that the new MacBooks were just introduced with Coffee Lake processors, there will probably be an upgrade bump just a few minutes after you buy one of these iMacs and your 14-day return grace period ends.

• The 15-inch 2018 MacBook Pro: The newest contender in the high-end pro Mac market is the surprise introduction last week of the 15-inch 2018 MacBook Pro. This thing sports a Coffee Lake CPU (Apple’s first use of this newer generation processor), which you can configure with an i9 and six cores.

Gewirtz writes, “With the addition of the new MacBook Pros, the decision tree becomes a little more clear.”

Read more in the full article here.