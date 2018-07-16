“As I look at Apple’s future role at driving a ‘next’ computing experience, I am drawn to two essential technology developments that give us a hint of where they could be headed. The first is Augmented Reality. Apple introduced this at their developer’s conference in June 2017. I see AR Kit and AR apps being at the center of Apple’s ‘next’ big thing that advances the personal computing experience. At the moment it is focused on using the iPhone and its screen as the delivery device for this AR experience,” Bajarin writes. “Where Apple can and will expand the “next” big thing in personal computing will come through some form of goggles or glasses.”
“I believe Apple’s strategy will have the iPhone serve as the CPU and brains behind these glasses and feed the data and AR content to what I call ‘skinny’ glasses, which would be Apple’s ‘next’ significant way they will drive the future of personal computing,” Bajarin writes. “By using a future iPhone designed and tuned to deliver rich AR content to a set of smart glasses wirelessly, Apple would allow their glasses to be light and most likely look like a regular pair of glasses.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: As with the Apple Watch, the iPhone will, at first, be required for most Apple Glasses operation and this dependency will lessen over time as technology progresses.
Augmented Reality is going to change everything. — MacDailyNews, July 21, 2017
The impact of augmented reality cannot be overstated. It will be a paradigm shift larger than the iPhone and the half-assed clones it begat. — MacDailyNews, August 4, 2017
Someday, hopefully sooner than later, we’ll look back at holding up slabs of metal and glass to access AR as unbelievably quaint. — MacDailyNews, July 28, 2017
Stylish eyewear that actually delivers useful data to wearers is potentially a huge market and Apple is exactly the company to deliver just such a wearable. — MacDailyNews, January 25, 2017
SEE ALSO:
Analyst: Augmented reality could be an $8 billion revenue opportunity for Apple – July 10, 2018
Golfshot introduces Golfscape AR augmented reality feature exclusive to Apple’s iOS devices – May 31, 2018
Shopify uses Apple’s ARKit to bring augmented reality to e-commerce – February 16, 2018
Apple acquires Canadian augmented reality headset startup Vrvana – November 21, 2017
Apple working on augmented reality headset running ‘rOS’ to ship as early as 2020 – November 8, 2017
Apple’s AR smartglasses – understanding the issues – August 29, 2017
Bernstein: Apple’s ‘smartglasses’ opportunity ‘could be enormous’ – August 25, 2017
Apple working on several prototypes of AR glasses – August 4, 2017
Apple’s next big move: Augmented reality – August 3, 2017
Apple’s rumored new glasses will be an even bigger deal than the iPhone – July 28, 2017
Apple smart glasses are inevitable – July 28, 2017
New app using Apple’s ARKit lets iPhone recreate 16 weeks of painstaking rotoscoping on the fly – July 27, 2017
Gene Munster: Apple Glasses will soon outshine the iPhone – June 28, 2017
Gene Munster: Expect Apple smart glasses in mid-2020 – June 27, 2017
Augmented Reality: Apple’s revolutionary offering leaves Google’s Android woefully behind – June 26, 2017
Apple’s AR is much closer to reality than Google’s – June 26, 2017
UBS: Apple may eventually launch ‘iGlass’ smart glasses – June 20, 2017
IKEA’s forthcoming Augmented Reality furniture app powered by Apple’s ARKit – June 19, 2017
Apple’s single most important WWDC 2017 announcement: ARKit – June 11, 2017
Apple CEO Cook discusses philosophy behind HomePod, ARKit’s potential market impact – June 6, 2017
Overnight, Apple will own the world’s largest augmented reality platform – June 7, 2017
Analysts: Apple’s Corning investment hints at AR glasses and wireless charging tech – May 14, 2017
Apple awards Corning $200 million in first Advanced Manufacturing Fund investment – May 12, 2017
Leaked document details Apple employee eye injuries, hints at Apple AR glasses – April 20, 2017
Apple began working on augmented reality glasses more than a year ago, sources say – March 27, 2017
Apple is working on several AR products, including glasses, but first in iPhone, sources say – March 20, 2017
Why Apple will make smart glasses – January 25, 2017