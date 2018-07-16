“Netflix Inc’s subscriber growth and forecast fell short of Wall Street expectations, sending shares of the normally high-flying stock crashing 14 percent on Monday,” Lisa Richwine and Vibhuti Sharma report for Reuters. “The company’s total monthly customers reached 130 million worldwide, 1 million fewer than forecasts from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, as it added new programming including Lost in Space and new episodes of Marvel’s Jessica Jones and 13 Reasons Why.”

“Netflix said it had ‘over-forecasted’ quarterly fluctuations in the pace of new customers,” Richwine and Sharma report. “Before the earnings report, Netflix shares had doubled in 2018, far outpacing the 3.7 percent gain for the S&P 500 index. In after-hours trading on Monday, Netflix shares sunk 14 percent to $343.60, down from an earlier close of $400.48.”

“‘Investors are devastated by Netflix’s Q2 projection that went down in dramatic flames. Now future projections are suspect and that decimates valuation,’ said Eric Schiffer, chief executive officer of private equity firm Patriarch,” Richwine and Sharma report. “Netflix added 670,000 subscribers in the United States, well below analysts’ estimates of 1.19 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Netflix signed up 4.47 million subscribers internationally, while analysts were expecting 4.97 million.”

For the current quarter, Netflix projected it would add 5 million customers. It is making a big push in India. Earlier this month, it debuted its first Indian original series, Sacred Games, part of a slate of new shows aimed at the vast Bollywood entertainment market,” Richwine and Sharma report. “But it also faces growing competition.

