“A [Turkish] woman was recording a video at the top of a 450-foot ride in Florida when she says she dropped it, and her phone continued recording until she found it in near-perfect condition when the ride ended,” Erik Sandoval reports for Click Orlando. “Cansel Yildirim was on the StarFlyer, the world’s tallest swing ride, which flies over International Drive in Orlando, Wednesday night and wanted to capture the moment when she and the man she was riding with got to the top.”

“After a few seconds of recording cellphone video of them flying over the city, Yildirim dropped her iPhone 7 Plus and watched as it tumbled hundreds of feet to the ground. Since she didn’t have a case protecting it, there was little reason to believe it wouldn’t be shattered to pieces — if she could even find it,” Sandoval reports. “Yildirim said that when the swings returned to the bottom, she got off and used the Find My iPhone app to locate her phone, which, to her surprise, didn’t crack at all. In fact, Yildirim told News 6 she only found one scratch on the phone.”





MacDailyNews Take: Apple iPhone takes a lickin’ and keeps on tickin’!

