“If you don’t obsessively scan the tech blogs: Apple updated its MacBook Pro line yesterday,” David Gewirtz writes for ZDNet. “They did it quietly, without a big event.”

“And, they did it — in the opinion of this columnist at least — in a tone-deaf, we-don’t-really-care-about-pro-users-needs kind of way,” Gewirtz writes. “You see, there’s a cadence for this kind of thing… For buyers of professional-level Macs, which are insanely expensive, this cadence is critical. The last thing anyone wants to do is settle for a vomit-inducingly high-priced Mac and then discover there’s a new one, one that you really would have preferred, that’s been introduced just a little while later.”

“Occasionally, Apple will say it cares about professional users and developers. It will give lip service to this critically influential audience. But the company’s actions belie those words. The company’s actions indicate something else, perhaps a deep disrespect for the needs of pros, or at the very least a lackadaisical focus on professional needs overall,” Gewirtz writes. “There are reasons to stick with Macs at the pro level. Some software that can increase workflow productivity is only available on Macs. But if Apple continues to take purchasing patronage of professionals for granted, there will be a time when it gets to be too much: too much hassle, too much cost, too much chain yanking and, yes, too much disrespect.”

