“And, they did it — in the opinion of this columnist at least — in a tone-deaf, we-don’t-really-care-about-pro-users-needs kind of way,” Gewirtz writes. “You see, there’s a cadence for this kind of thing… For buyers of professional-level Macs, which are insanely expensive, this cadence is critical. The last thing anyone wants to do is settle for a vomit-inducingly high-priced Mac and then discover there’s a new one, one that you really would have preferred, that’s been introduced just a little while later.”
“Occasionally, Apple will say it cares about professional users and developers. It will give lip service to this critically influential audience. But the company’s actions belie those words. The company’s actions indicate something else, perhaps a deep disrespect for the needs of pros, or at the very least a lackadaisical focus on professional needs overall,” Gewirtz writes. “There are reasons to stick with Macs at the pro level. Some software that can increase workflow productivity is only available on Macs. But if Apple continues to take purchasing patronage of professionals for granted, there will be a time when it gets to be too much: too much hassle, too much cost, too much chain yanking and, yes, too much disrespect.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Proof that if you can’t find something negative to write about, you can always invent one.
And, btw, David, when you’re finished vomiting over a price for the world’s most insanely-great notebook computers, read this (it applies to basically every Apple product ever made):
Newsflash: Apple sells premium products at premium prices to premium customers
SEE ALSO:
Craig A. Hunter reviews Apple’s 2018 MacBook Pro: Improvements emphasize the ‘Pro’ in MacBook Pro – July 13, 2018
Two things seem obvious about Apple’s MacBook Pro keyboard – July 13, 2018
Apple’s revised MacBook Pro butterfly keyboard: Quieter may not be enough – July 13, 2018
Apple says new MacBook Pro keyboard won’t fix sticky key issue – July 12, 2018
The 5 biggest changes in Apple’s new MacBook Pro – July 12, 2018
With Apple’s leap to 8th-generation Intel processors, the MacBook Pro just got a whole lot faster – July 12, 2018
Apple begins exclusively selling ‘Blackmagic eGPU’ for $699 alongside new MacBook Pros – July 12, 2018
Apple’s new 2018 MacBook Pro models now available with revised butterfly keyboards, much faster performance possible – July 12, 2018
MacBook Pro (2018): First look, listen, and feel! – July 12, 2018
What power users say about Apple’s new 2018 MacBook Pros – July 12, 2018
Apple unveils new MacBook Pro models with faster performance and new features for pros – July 12, 2018