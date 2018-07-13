“If you’ve been following the Apple iPhone rumor mill, you probably know that Apple is preparing to launch three new iPhones this year. One of the new iPhones is expected to be an upgraded version of the current premium iPhone X and another is expected to be a larger version of the updated iPhone X, which I’ll refer to as the iPhone X Plus,” Ashraf Eassa writes for The Motley Fool. “The third model, which I’ll refer to simply as the new iPhone, is expected to be similar in form factor to the upcoming iPhone X and iPhone X Plus, but with the following differences: [6.1-inch LCD display, no 3D Touch].”

“On top of these differences, TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, in a recent note, said that the new iPhone will come in a number of casing colors including gray, white, blue, red, and orange,” Eassa writes. “Kuo says that the new iPhone will sell for ‘under $700.’ For some context, the current iPhone 8 starts at $699 and the iPhone 8 Plus starts at $799. Based on everything we know, it’s starting to look like the new iPhone will be Apple’s attempt at driving up iPhone unit shipment growth after several years of stagnation.”

“Kuo thinks that this revamped form factor and purported price point will do a better job of driving current iPhone owners to upgrade to new models than the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus did. I completely agree,” Eassa writes. “If Kuo is right that the new iPhone will boost upgrade activity among current iPhone buyers, then we could see Apple deliver the first significant year-over-year growth in iPhone shipments since the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus in the fall of calendar year 2014.”

