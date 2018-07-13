“On top of these differences, TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, in a recent note, said that the new iPhone will come in a number of casing colors including gray, white, blue, red, and orange,” Eassa writes. “Kuo says that the new iPhone will sell for ‘under $700.’ For some context, the current iPhone 8 starts at $699 and the iPhone 8 Plus starts at $799. Based on everything we know, it’s starting to look like the new iPhone will be Apple’s attempt at driving up iPhone unit shipment growth after several years of stagnation.”
“Kuo thinks that this revamped form factor and purported price point will do a better job of driving current iPhone owners to upgrade to new models than the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus did. I completely agree,” Eassa writes. “If Kuo is right that the new iPhone will boost upgrade activity among current iPhone buyers, then we could see Apple deliver the first significant year-over-year growth in iPhone shipments since the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus in the fall of calendar year 2014.”
MacDailyNews Take: As far as we’re concerned, Apple cannot kill the Home button across all iOS devics soon enough! Soon, the non-iPhone X iOS users of the world will come to realize just how much iOS operation and flow is improved with the removal of the Home button. We can’t wait!
