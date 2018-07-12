“Apple’s hardware engineering strengths might just provide a boost to sluggish Mac and iPad sales in the coming months,” Eric Jhonsa writes for TheStreet.

“On Thursday morning, Apple announced an anticipated refresh for MacBook Pro models with Touch Bars. Getting the most attention: Apple is swapping out the 7th-generation Intel processors (based on Intel’s Kaby Lake architecture) that it began placing within MacBook Pros in June 2017 with 8th-gen chips based on Intel’s Coffee Lake architecture,” Jhonsa writes. “With the Coffee Lake CPUs both featuring higher core counts and delivering architectural improvements relative to their predecessors, Apple claims performance gains of up to 70% are possible for its 15-inch MacBook Pros with Touch Bars ($2,399 starting price), and gains of up to 100% for the 13-inch models ($1,799 starting price).”

“Regarding the iPad Pro, [analyst Ming-Chi Kuo] (like Bloomberg) predicts Apple will launch Face ID-capable tablets featuring no home button later this year. Just as the iPhone X’s lack of a home button and edge-to-edge display allow it to have a smaller form factor than the iPhone 8-Plus in spite of having a slightly larger display (5.8 inches versus 5.5 inches), Apple could make Face ID-capable iPad Pros that are meaningfully smaller than its current 12.9-inch and 10.5-inch Pro models, without sacrificing display size.

