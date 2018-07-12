“This formalizes our April expectation that Apple’s voice program should be moved into its AI group,” Munster writes. “Voice is currently one of the most tangible AI use cases and, under Giannandrea, will increasingly be added to Apple products.”
Munster writes, “Separately, Giannandrea will be reporting directly to Tim Cook, further evidence of the growing importance of AI at Apple.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully, with Giannandrea, Siri has finally found a home where she won’t be treated like a red-headed stepchild.
