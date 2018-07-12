On Tuesday, “TechCrunch reported that Apple’s head of AI, John Giannandrea, will take responsibility [for] Siri from Craig Federighi,” Gene Munster writes for Loup Ventures.

“This formalizes our April expectation that Apple’s voice program should be moved into its AI group,” Munster writes. “Voice is currently one of the most tangible AI use cases and, under Giannandrea, will increasingly be added to Apple products.”

Munster writes, “Separately, Giannandrea will be reporting directly to Tim Cook, further evidence of the growing importance of AI at Apple.”

