“The kids have really taken to talking to Siri. We’ve had iPhones and iPads in the home before but it’s not until now that they’ve realised just how useful this is,” Robertson writes. “Having tried the HomePod in the lounge for a while, I realised the best place in our home for it was actually the kitchen. Not only does this mean having good music while we cook, but we can place it on top of the cupboards and just use the voice control.”
“Perhaps best of all though, for parents, is the simple pleasure of having something in the family that always listens to you,” Robertson writes. “Like any technology, it’s not all perfect. I’d like to be able to ask HomePod to play radio stations. I’d also like more control over the equaliser settings. Other than that though, both the children and the parents in our home have become quite attached to our obedient little speaker.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Of course, we wish she could do more, much more, but Siri on HomePod is surprisingly accurate and excellent at hearing commands even over loud music and much commotion.
