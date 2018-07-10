“Without citing sources, the duo write that Apple is planning for 91 million units to be built, combined, of three new models of iPhone in the latter two calendar quarters of this year, to be followed by another 92 million units in the first two quarters of next year. The iPhone X would presumably be discontinued in Q3 of this year, and the cheaper ‘iPhone SE’ would also go away,” Ray reports. “That 92 million units in the first two quarters of next year is ‘far larger than normal cycles,’ they write.”
MacDailyNews Take: Yes, because it’s time for users to graduate from old iPhones with Home buttons en masse.
“The three new models to which they refer are described by the analysts as the ‘iPhone 9,’ presumed to be an LCD-based phone, and two different models of OLED-based devices, ‘iPhone 11 and 11 Plus,'” Ray reports. “The analysts opine the newer models might get people off the fence: ‘The iPhone 11 Plus should satisfy those unhappy with the iPhone X due to size concerns, while the iPhone 9 device should satisfy more budget-conscious buyers and the aforementioned extension of the iPhone 8 model builds will round out a fairly extensive line-up. We continue to hear that upgrade activity over the past.'”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Yeesh. Those are some awful names. Who’s going to buy an “iPhone 9” a year after “iPhone X (10)” launched? Nobody. This is the perfect year to fix the awful iPhone naming scheme once and for all.
Again, name ’em like you name Macs, Apple:
• iPhone (2018)
• iPhone Plus (2018)
• iPhone Pro (2018)
The iPhone (2018) features a 5.8-inch OLED display. The iPhone Plus (2018) features a 6.1-inch Full Active LCD with extremely narrow bezels. The iPhone Pro (2018) features a mammoth 6.5-inch OLED display and Apple Pencil support.
KISS.
