“Adobe Lightroom, along with the now-deceased Aperture app, showed that there’s space in the pro-grade image-editing marketplace for apps that offer quick-fix solutions, whether that’s to correct trivial errors like less-than-perfect exposure, or to do things like subtly adjust an image’s overall histogram plot,” Keir Thomas writes for Macworld UK.

“Of course, there are many Mac image-editing apps of a one-click nature out there, but typically they’re aimed at the lower end of the market,” Thomas writes. “Movavi Photo Editor has one foot in this camp but has some tools that could make it a useful installation for professionals.”

“There might be promise in the one-click approach but it’s not there yet,” Thomas writes. “Movavi Photo Editor’s price puts it in the same bracket as the likes of Pixelmator or Affinity Photo, both of which are simply several times more impressive and useful, and are to be recommended instead.”

