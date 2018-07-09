“I may have noted before that we receive more questions about Photos for macOS than any other topic at Mac 911,” Glenn Fleishman writes for Macworld. “A recent set of questions from Macworld reader Pedro bring up an interesting intersection of potential pitfalls, some of which I’ve answered individually before, but which are useful to look at together.”

“Pedro has a small disk drive on his MacBook Air, just 128GB, and thus is wrestling like many people with keeping his entire Photos library on the internal drive,” Fleishman writes. “He has iCloud Photo Library active, and wants to rely on it, but is already running out of space.”

“Pedro wonders about how to use an external drive for his Photos library, and how that will work with syncing to iCloud Photo Library,” Fleishman writes. “It’s very easy to copy the library, and then set it as your System Photo Library, as explained in this older column. iCloud Photo Library can only sync from the library you’ve anointed as your System Photo Library, but that library can be resident on any drive you pick.”

Much more in the full article – recommended – here.