“Unlike Jobs, however, Holmes wasn’t able to actually create a product that could change the world,” Silver writes. “Or even one that worked at all.”
“Not long after that magazine cover, Theranos’ product was proven as a fraud, and Holmes and her company president/romantic partner Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani were indicted last month on federal charges, with Holmes herself facing nine counts of wire fraud and two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
“Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup, an acclaimed, bestselling new book by John Carreyrou — the Wall Street Journal reporter who broke the story of the company’s fraud — delivers the blow-by-blow of Theranos’ making and unmaking,” Silver writes. “And it also shows that Apple had an even greater influence on Theranos than originally thought.”
MacDailyNews Take: Steve Jobs didn’t really speak in a deep voice, but he had several world-changing products of substance.
Elizabeth Holmes proves that marketing and salesmanship (RDF) can only take you so far.
Steve Jobs’ RDF worked because he was actually distorting reality, shifting paradigms multiple times like the white-hot, spellbinding genius he was.