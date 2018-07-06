“To make the most out of your Kodi experience it’s a good idea to find the best add-ons for the type of content you’re interested in. Want to stream anime or watch foreign films? How about Hollywood blockbusters delivered to your screen? With Kodi there’s an add-on for just about everything,” Bardinelli writes. “Below we’ve picked out some of the best Kodi add-ons for Mac. Install one, install them all, each is 100% free!”
“All of Kodi’s add-ons can be divided into two rough categories: official and unofficial. The former includes dozens of add-ons packaged into a single repository tested and approved by the Kodi development team. They’re all perfectly safe and legal, meaning you can install them and start streaming without worrying about viruses or copyright law,” Bardinelli writes. “Unofficial add-ons can bend the rules a little bit, and not always with your consent, either. They provide access to a wider variety of content than official add-ons, but at the expense of quality, reliability, and in some cases, legality.
MacDailyNews Take: Some of the Kodi add-ons discussed in the full article have Apple TV app counterparts – for example, the excellent Pluto.TV which we recommend – so Apple TV users can also use Bardinelli’s list to search the Apple TV App Store for some very good content apps.
