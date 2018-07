“In macOS Mojave, Apple has extended its Continuity features so that now you can use your iPhone or iPad’s camera to take a photo or scan a document, and it will be immediately available on your Mac,” Tim Hardwick reports for MacRumors.

“Continuity Camera works in several native Mac apps, including Pages, Keynote, and TextEdit,” Hardwick reports. “Bear in mind that both your iOS device and your Mac need to be logged into the same Apple ID for this feature to work.”

Hardwick writes, “The following steps explain how to use it…”

