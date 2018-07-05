“In few other industries does the cult of personality function so strong as in the technology world. Here we find the digital world’s founding fathers,” Rachel Kraus writes for Mashable. “Who’s who in our fledgling tech-nation state? Read on for who each Tech CEO would be if he — and yes, most are he — were one of the Founding Fathers.”

Steve Jobs is Benjamin Franklin

They’re both eccentric, undeniable geniuses, so we’ve gotta give the O.G. Benjamin Franklin spot to Steve Jobs. Franklin helped articulate and manifest his vision for America by unifying the colonies. He was a newspaper man and inventor as well as a statesman who saw America through from the spark of an idea to a real-life new country. On another note, Franklin was also a bit infamous for his many affairs, and his propensity for taking “air baths” (walking around naked). Now, Jobs might not be legendary in exactly the same way, but he’s a larger-than-life figure whose vision for Apple and the iPhone is still guiding the tech industry as a whole. He’s also known for his sizable ego, and his need to have his hands in many pots at Apple. But the world would not be the same without either men. Uncle Ben and Daddy Steve: the 🐐s of America and tech alike.

Bill Gates is George Washington

MacDailyNews Take: Bzzt! Bill Gates is Benedict Arnold*. Duh.

Tim Cook is James Madison

Cook isn’t a founder, but as the post-Steve Jobs CEO of Apple, he’s had to guide an empire led by an eccentric genius into a global powerhouse making bank around the world. Now, James Madison was kind of the nuts-and-bolts guy of the Founding Fathers. Known as the “Father of the Constitution,” he steered the ship at the Constitutional Convention. And he’s responsible for the Bill of Rights, which took all of those theoretical ideas about “freedom” and made them into laws. Is James Madison as sexy as Benjamin Franklin? No. But he and Cook are in the trenches, gettin’ the job done.

