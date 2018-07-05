“You don’t have to keep Animoji confined to iMessage conversations,” Joseph Keller writes for iMore. “You can share them to any social network that lets you share video.”

“One of the marquee features of the iPhone X is Animoji. These animated versions of emoji and customizable avatars called Memoji utilize the TrueDepth camera on the front of the iPhone to map your facial movement to an animated character as you record an audio message for your recipient,” Keller writes. “When sent, it has the effect of looking like the Animoji is talking using your voice. In the case of Memoji, it can even look like it’s using your face!”

“But even if you don’t have an iPhone X, you can still send someone else’s Animoji as long as they’ve been sent to you,” Keller writes. “Here’s how…”

Read more in the full article here.