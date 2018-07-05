“Samsung has two flagship models that made it into the top ten (S9 and S9 Plus), but Apple has three (iPhone 8, X and 8 Plus). The other spots are taken by Xiaomi, Huawei and Vivo/OPPO (two brands within China’s BKK),” Dilger writes. “So in reality, Apple’s top flagships represented just over a 36 percent share of the world’s top ten handsets by units, while Samsung’s top models represented nearly 24 percent. It’s actually not a close race in the high-end segment at all.”
“It’s much more dramatic to single out a ‘winning’ model number on a monthly basis, but the truth is that Apple is simply selling significantly more high-end units than Samsung, despite the latter’s large volumes of other phones,” Dilger writes. “That explains why Apple is earning so much more money that Samsung—flagships are far more profitable than the middle-tier and lower-end volume sellers.”
Much more in the full article – recommended – here.
MacDailyNews Take: Most people want the best iPhone they can afford and, obviously, even Apple’s higher-end models fit the bill for many buyers.
