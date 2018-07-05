“A press release presenting model sales data from Counterpoint Research for May depicted Apple as being in a virtual tie with Samsung, supposedly wining back the top smartphone model crown after iPhone X had fallen behind Galaxy S9 Plus unit shipments in April. However, the firm’s numbers actually present a very different picture.,” Daniel Eran Dilger writes for AppleInsider.

“Samsung has two flagship models that made it into the top ten (S9 and S9 Plus), but Apple has three (iPhone 8, X and 8 Plus). The other spots are taken by Xiaomi, Huawei and Vivo/OPPO (two brands within China’s BKK),” Dilger writes. “So in reality, Apple’s top flagships represented just over a 36 percent share of the world’s top ten handsets by units, while Samsung’s top models represented nearly 24 percent. It’s actually not a close race in the high-end segment at all.”

“It’s much more dramatic to single out a ‘winning’ model number on a monthly basis, but the truth is that Apple is simply selling significantly more high-end units than Samsung, despite the latter’s large volumes of other phones,” Dilger writes. “That explains why Apple is earning so much more money that Samsung—flagships are far more profitable than the middle-tier and lower-end volume sellers.”

