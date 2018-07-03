“WWDC 2018 introduced significant enhancements to artificial intelligence (AI) on Apple’s platforms,” Jonny Evans writes for Computerworld. “We recently learned that Apple’s fleet of Maps cars use LIDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) sensors when capturing data about the places they visit.”

“This data helps the AI build a picture of the place, an image that should in theory enable on-board technologies to understand the difference between a lamp post and a pedestrian on a dark night,” Evans writes. “My best guess is that in the future, you’ll never get lost, as you’ll point your iPhone camera at any location and Maps will compare the image with its own data to tell you where you are.”

“Siri in iOS 12 will translate languages. Duolingo is consistently becoming highly effective for language teaching. But if you want to learn a new language, then you really should think about installing Polyword on your iPhone,” Evans writes. “When you do, you’ll be able to point your camera at an object and the app will provide you with what that object is called in any one of 30 different languages. This is a great (and friction-free) illustration of the power of computer vision and machine learning.”

Much more in the full article – recommended – here.